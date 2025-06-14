BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NONE OF THESE FREAKS HELPED OUT WHEN THEIR FELLOW MEN NEEDED HELP 🤬 ONLY ABOUT HELPING THEMSELVES❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
289 views • 3 months ago

DON'T FORGET THAT THEY'RE BEING PAID EXHORBITANT SUMS TO KEEP YOU IN DEBT BONDAGE 💲


Live feed: https://rumble.com/v6usgh9-chillstream-no-kings-day-of-defiance-protest-coverage-61425.html


These leftist rioters are EVIL‼️


When people were living in tents after Hurricane Helene… I didn’t see a single one these liberals rushing into Western North Carolina to help us build homes.


Not one.


But put a criminal illegal alien in prison… and they all show up?


I don’t get it.


- Matt Van Swol

https://x.com/matt_vanswol/status/1933689116488552707?s=46&t=M3QSPxInPeRU8BOjsiHnHg


Source: https://truthsocial.com/@Ghostrider23/114683689201325361


https://www.nokings.org/


https://www.chirla.org/


Israeli Sampson Option JUST LEAKED!!!!!


https://i.imgur.com/ITx4pRX.jpeg

https://i.imgur.com/ZK39Uir.jpeg

Keywords
insurrectionmulti pronged attackno kings paid protestschirla
