Stepparenting Done Well Leads to Redemption and Restoration Says Family Therapist Ron Deal

Over 40 percent of American families today are blended, and shockingly a high number of couples in these blended families will eventually divorce. Ron Deal is the director of FamilyLife Blended and a leading authority on how to wisely step-parent through the ups and downs of nontraditional family structures. Kids who grow up in a broken home have a harder time cultivating healthy, lasting marriages when they grow up, but a stepfamily done well can be a redemptive move in the lives of both parents and children. Stepparenting comes with its own unique set of challenges, but Ron has incredible resources that help couples walk through that journey together and achieve stability and harmony for everyone.







TAKEAWAYS





Blended families are all around us - it’s essential to learn how to connect with them and help them when possible





50 percent of kids today will have a stepparent during their lifetime





A new marriage cannot replace or repair what has been lost





Stepfamilies done right can help with healing and restoration to those who have experienced a lot of grief







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

