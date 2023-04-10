Stepparenting Done Well Leads to Redemption and Restoration Says Family Therapist Ron Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Over 40 percent of American families today are blended, and shockingly a high number of couples in these blended families will eventually divorce. Ron Deal is the director of FamilyLife Blended and a leading authority on how to wisely step-parent through the ups and downs of nontraditional family structures. Kids who grow up in a broken home have a harder time cultivating healthy, lasting marriages when they grow up, but a stepfamily done well can be a redemptive move in the lives of both parents and children. Stepparenting comes with its own unique set of challenges, but Ron has incredible resources that help couples walk through that journey together and achieve stability and harmony for everyone.
TAKEAWAYS
Blended families are all around us - it’s essential to learn how to connect with them and help them when possible
50 percent of kids today will have a stepparent during their lifetime
A new marriage cannot replace or repair what has been lost
Stepfamilies done right can help with healing and restoration to those who have experienced a lot of grief
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Book the Pop Culture Purge Tour: http://bit.ly/3zCmGOe
FamilyLife Blended Video: https://bit.ly/3lHW3UC
The Smart StepFamily Book: https://amzn.to/3MjLiTe
Building Love Together in Blended Families Book: https://amzn.to/3KdnBJQ
Blended and Blessed Conference: http://bit.ly/3ZGyidr
🔗 CONNECT WITH RON DEAL
Website: https://rondeal.org/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RonLDeal
🔗 CONNECT WITH FAMILY LIFE BLENDED
Website: http://bit.ly/43190to
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/familylifeblended/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/familylifeblended/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FamilyLifeBlended
🔗 CONNECT WITH SMART STEPFAMILIES
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmartStepfamilies/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/