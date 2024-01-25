Create New Account
STOP the HUMAN SMUGGLING OPERATION at the Southern Border.
GalacticStorm
2195 Subscribers
18 views
Published a month ago

If you engage in human smuggling, it's handcuffs and prison for you. 

I'm thinking many of us also feel this way, at this point. 


This stops tonight if CBP agents decide they will no longer run Biden's human smuggling operation. 

This continues so long as weak men think they will never be held accountable for being human smugglers

Your badge will not protect you


#CloseTheBorder #JustFollowingOrders #SeditiousConspiracy

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

