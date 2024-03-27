BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Even though she was extremely hungry, she still tried to protect her child until her last breath
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
205 views • 03/27/2024

Pitiful Animal


Mar 26, 2024


Liliane Lima received a message from a resident about the plight of the poor dogs

They sent a video of two poor puppies lying in a corner by the wall, surrounded by stones

Liliane felt pity for the puppies and she wondered why the people around didn't help the dogs?

By the time it got dark, she and her friends were there to rescue the poor dogs

The surprise was that when she arrived, the mother of the puppies was also there

Their mother must have gone to get food and then came back, which made Liliane very happy

The mother dog when she saw her rescuers was very excited, she wagged her tail in a friendly welcome

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pw5D_MDHqlI

