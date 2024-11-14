Killed For Filming Water Under Water - The Firmament Below

..... Even though the waters above and the waters below, are documented as being truth in The Bible, like on page 1 no less, Mike Adams rejects the Word of God here... he dismisses it as nothing but crazy talk ... a mere analogy, or parable of some sort...it cannot be the actual, literal truth, in Mike's eyes... despite overwhelming real world evidence to the contrary, this video clip being a part of that evidence... and make no mistake, this is empirical scientific evidence... it's observable, it's testable, it's repeatable... exactly the type of real scientific evidence that hard core globe believers will NEVER talk about....if you ever want to get rid of a hard core globe believer, just bring up The Scientific Method, or the laws of physics... and they will high tail it out of there, never to be seen again, in your presence... these people are only comfortable dealing in pseudoscience, real science is rejected as nonsense.... they've made up their own little rules of what they think science should be, mathematical models and such, but unfortunately, this is not real science, it's fake science, non-science, anti-science, pseudoscience.... observable, testable and repeatable are seen as being only one narrow part of science, instead of what it actually is, the core backbone of science, the requirements of science.

Can you imagine a modern day "scientist" rejecting the backbone of science itself? This is what is happening, in real time, every day, among fine gentlemen like Mike Adams... so lost are they, so indoctrinated, that they reject actual science, in favor of complete and utter bullshit. It is indeed a pitiful, pitiful, pitiful, thing to witness. People like this should be ashamed of themselves, for one, being so stupid and ignorant in this area of study, despite it's paramount importance, and secondly, for unknowingly misleading so many others, and perpetuating a giant, anti-God, lie. Did I mention how pitiful this truly is? Let me lay it out... it's pitiful, to the 100th power... there, that saved me a lot of typing.

"There is no meaningful learning, without agitation".... some sort of stimulus is required, whatever form that may take.

The needle pokes, and pokes again - It pricks, and pricks again - For agitation is it's nature and name, and meaningful learning, is it's end game.

God bless the pokers, and the pokees. May they one day unite, as one.