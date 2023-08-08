BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How the Ukrainian Special Forces Crossed the Dnepr River and landed on the Left Bank of Kherson Region near the village of Kazachye Lagery - Footage from Russian Fighters with Captives
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 08/08/2023

How the Ukrainian Special Forces crossed the Dnepr River and landed on the left bank of Kherson Region near the village of Kazachye Lagery: Footage from Russian fighters

➡️Fighters of Battalion 1822 shared footage of the captured Ukrainian Special Forces, defeated in battle.

➡️Earlier, several Russian sources claimed that there was a battle near Kazachye Lagery, and up to 7 Ukrainian boats were destroyed.

➡️The governor of the region, V. Saldо, confirmed that Russian fighters thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to land in the area of Kazachye Lagery on the left bank of the Dnepr River.

➡️Forces from the "Dnepr" troop grouping destroyed the boats during an attempt to dock. The fighters tried to swim back to the right bank but were eliminated with concentrated artillery and rifle fire.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy