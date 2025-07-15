BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Hungary proposes Sanctions on Ukrainian officers, over deaths during forced conscription - FM Szijjarto
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
63 views • 2 months ago

Hungary proposes SANCTIONS on Ukrainian officers – FM Szijjarto

Over ‘deaths, TORTURE, beatings’ during forced conscription

Announcement comes after Zelensky’s press-gang thugs beat a Hungarian to death.

Adding:

🤝🇷🇺 China boosts support for Russia after Trump’s trade threats

Beijing and Moscow are drawing closer amid ultimatums, The Telegraph reports.

After President Trump warned of possible 100% tariffs on Russia’s trade partners unless Moscow makes concessions, China signaled it would not abandon its support for the Kremlin.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, during a meeting with Lavrov, said that trust between the two countries has “deepened” and that they are “building a new type of international relations” in which they must “strengthen mutual support.”

The Kremlin did not ignore Trump’s statement. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said that if the West does not respond to Russia’s “readiness to negotiate,” Moscow will continue pursuing its goals through the “special military operation.”

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov went even further, claiming sanctions mean nothing to Russia.

“There are already an unprecedented number of sanctions against us — we’re managing. I have no doubt we’ll continue to cope. Knowing our partners, I don’t see how they could abandon their independent policy. They have commitments,” Lavrov said.

