NIH Shows China How to Kill Millions of Americans and Get Away With It
The New American
The New American
2342 followers
201 views • 08/03/2023

This sounds over the top, but I promise you it is the truth. We have morons and sellouts at every level of the government. They keep heading toward their own destruction. Watch the video for all of the information.


Video Sources:

1. Bannons War Room - Dr. Naomi Wolf Discusses Use Of Mosquitoes To Vaccinate Humans

https://rumble.com/v3478pv-dr.-naomi-wolf-discusses-use-of-mosquitoes-to-vaccinate-humans.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

vaccinenihmosquitoben armstrong
