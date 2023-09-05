© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
January 10th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle speaks on the current state of the United States of America. In 2014, Pastor Dean had a vision of America getting shocked back to life. Holdfast to Jesus Christ as our country goes through this near-death experience.
Link to Shock & Awe article:
https://www.deanodle.org/single-post/2014/09/08/a-vision-of-shock-awe-for-america
Link for the nanoparasite article:
https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/news/newsroom/news-releases/johns-hopkins-researchers-engineer-tiny-shape-changing-machines-that-deliver-medicine-efficiently-to-the-gi-tract