Tucker Carlson Addresses the Mental Health Crisis: 'It's a Crime' to Only Treat Patients With Pills





"It [anxiety] is a warning that you are not living in a way that brings you peace. So why don't we just pause for a second and go through how you're living? How are your relationships with other people? Are you drinking too much? Do you have a fulfilling job? Are you getting fresh air in nature? How about sunlight? Are you spending your entire life behind a screen?" asked Mr. Carlson.





"Maybe that's why you're feeling anxious! None of those factors are ever addressed," he lamented.





"People who are addicted to pharmaceuticals prescribed faithfully by their doctors, who never check in to see how the patient is doing. They just keep writing these scripts. People should go to jail for that — and I mean it."





