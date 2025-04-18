When All Else Fails They Take You To War/Satanic Networks Targeting Kids Online

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In This Critical Report, Alex Jones Reviews The In-Depth Study's Findings That 55% Of Self Identified Leftists Support The Assassination Of Trump
Jones Makes The Key Point That The Number Is Probably Much Higher, Closer To 90% In His Opinion, Because Many Leftists Would Not Want To Be Honest About Their Support For Killing A Popularly Elected President
GLOBALISM Is The Disease Killing America— NOT Trump