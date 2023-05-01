Claire Daley MEP Ireland - EU is Pumping Weapons to Ukraine, While Lecturing China about Peace

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Claire Daley MEP from Ireland: They lectured China about peace while the EU is pumping weapons to Ukraine. They complained about the Chinese "provocation" in Taiwan, but did not say a word about US interference in the affairs of the island, which is internationally recognized as part of China.