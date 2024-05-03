Red Pill Nation Hangout #373

1. 5:05 Henry Cavill is considering walking out of Production Deal with Games Workshop

2. 44:02 There’s a vested interest in keeping The Nashville Shooter Manifesto from going public

3. 1:07:02 TikTock has officially been banned

4. 1:27:21 Poland allows nuclear missiles on it’s territory

5. 1:45:37 Manosphere Section

A) Content Producer HuMAN is married!

B) A Proper Response to Lauren Southern’s video about treatment of Women on the Right

C) A Man who donated sperm anonymously is now being forced to pay child support

6. 2:23:35 College Protesters F’k around and found out. Ilhan Omar's daughter exposed for lying about ‘chemical’ weapons





