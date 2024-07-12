BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Cabal has been a drug-dealing racquet for 250 years, says David Martin, PhD
The Prisoner
9841 followers
281 views • 10 months ago

“Since 1604, since the establishment of the British “East India Company”, we have had a business plan that it has been, create a drug trade, create a war to mask it, get the populace to support whatever the version of the war-narrative is, and we just hit rinse and repeat. “So, whether it was... the opium trade in the 1830's when we actually had the opium wars, whether it was the establishment of what became  The League of Nations, which most people don't know was the Committee on Opium Trade [Opium Advisory Committee]. “Did you hear me? The Committee on Opium Trade. “That's where we started the UN [United Nations]. “When you sit there and go, this has been a drug-dealing racket for the last 250 years… there is no surprise. “When you have the game plan… it's ["the elites"] actually just going [saying], we've got a game plan, it keeps working, the public still falls for it, so let's hit play again, and that's exactly what's happening.”

David Martin, PhD with Russell Brand on 17 May 2024.

The full 55-minute interview, titled "WHO "Murdered" People In Ebola Clinical Trails!! Dr Dave Martin EXPOSES WHO Like Never Before - SF #368", is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4vr72z-oh-sht-who-murder-people-in-ebola-clinical-trails-who-exposed-like-never-be.html

___

This page on the United Nations website, which David Martin, PhD refers to, reads:

https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/data-and-analysis/bulletin/bulletin_1953-01-01_3_page009.html

"A systematic collection and organization of information on a global basis dates from the League of Nations Opium Advisory Committee. In due course the United Nations and its organs took over the work."

Mirrored - Fat News


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

the cabaldrug dealersdavid martin phd
