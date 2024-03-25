352) Sabrina Wallace – A denúncia da Guerra Mundial nanotóxica e eugénica

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Canal Psinergy. Março, 21, 2024.
Warning on upcoming videos topical environment: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.5697D93D-DE1D-4655-8E6E-CF7DA3DB6641:a
Introdução aos seguintes vídeos:
Topical environment 1/2: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.57F535C9-6E22-4CC6-BA82-4C9D0C956881:1
Topical environment 2/2: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.AAEA9B2A-5F45-4A97-999A-84B4B70834B1:5
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal