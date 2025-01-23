Israeli Incursions and Demolitions 5 Days Before Ceasefire Ends

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf & Hadi Hotait visit Bint Jbail where Laith's mother was born in 1948 on the borders of Lebanon with occupied Palestine, a day after the Zionist invaded the village and its surrounding region. The two inspect the region, and spot two unidentified explosions as they tour the area while talking about the prospects of the ceasefire as its end nears.
Camera: Laith/Hadi
Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed on: 22/1/2025
Music: Ghalia Benali “Ya Msafer Wahdak”