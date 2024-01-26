Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 780 Soldiers, 21 Tanks, 38 APVs in 24 Hours
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
55 views
Published a month ago

US Military News


Jan 25, 2024


In just one day, Russia lost 21 tanks and 38 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), bringing the total number of vehicle losses since the invasion began to a staggering 6,147 tanks and 11,410 APVs. These numbers highlight the toll the conflict has taken on Russia's military capabilities.


In addition to the vehicle losses, Ukraine reported that Russia lost 780 personnel in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Russian casualties to a staggering 373,600 since the conflict began.



NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLaEUECUdfs

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainelosseshorrifying

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket