Horrifying Moments! How Russia Loses 780 Soldiers, 21 Tanks, 38 APVs in 24 Hours

US Military News





Jan 25, 2024





In just one day, Russia lost 21 tanks and 38 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), bringing the total number of vehicle losses since the invasion began to a staggering 6,147 tanks and 11,410 APVs. These numbers highlight the toll the conflict has taken on Russia's military capabilities.





In addition to the vehicle losses, Ukraine reported that Russia lost 780 personnel in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total number of Russian casualties to a staggering 373,600 since the conflict began.









NOTE: Thumbnails are just illustrations





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLaEUECUdfs