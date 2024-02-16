BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Dems vs reality': A 'gaggle' of Democrats come out to back Biden amid memory concerns
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
15 views • 02/16/2024

Sky News Australia host James Morrow has assessed what he calls "Dems versus reality" after a "gaggle" of Democrats recently came out to defend Joe Biden after the US President faced a barrage of criticism regarding his memory and mental acuity. Joe Biden recently presented an unexpected address to the nation in which the President defended his own memory and mental acuity. During his address, the President, at times, raised his voice in a bid to get his point across as a flurry of questions continued to be directed at him. Mr Morrow looked at vision of various Democrats coming out in defence of Mr Biden. "Here's the latest gaggle of Democrat congress-folk to throw down the gauntlet and say Joe Biden is the wisest, smartest, most-together man they have ever met," Mr Morrow said.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
