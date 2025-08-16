BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DC Takeover Is Prep For War. Homeless DC Raids Are Smokescreen. Chikungunya Disease Outbreak In City
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
189 views • 4 weeks ago

Secret Service to conduct 'routine threat exercise' at White House. On August 15, 2025, the U.S. Secret Service will conduct a "routine threat exercise" at the White House from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., while Trump attends a summit with Putin in Alaska. Simulated gunfire may alarm residents; sidewalks near the White House will be closed, but roads remain open.


The Secret Service, tasked with protecting the president and investigating threats, faces scrutiny after two assassination attempts on Trump last year. In Pennsylvania, a shooter narrowly missed Trump’s head, killing one attendee. Last month, six agents were fired following an investigation.


A report, per CBS News, stated, “The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved.” A second attempt occurred during Trump’s golf outing, where a suspect hid nearby but did not shoot. The exercise’s timing raises concerns about security priorities.


Trump asserts control of Washington, D.C., police, will deploy National Guard in nation's capital. President Trump says National Guard soldiers will be deployed on the streets of Washington, D.C., and he asserted federal control over the city's Metropolitan Police Department. He said the moves were necessary to quell what he has described repeatedly as an epidemic of crime and homelessness in the nation's capital.


75 homeless camps in DC cleared by US Park Police since Trump’s ‘Safe and Beautiful’ executive order


Federal Raids Target D.C. Homeless Camps. It was unclear how widespread or effective the raids were, after district officials and advocates had spent much of the day trying to clear the camps, urging people to go to shelters ahead of the raids.


Washington DC and White House agree to scale back Trump ‘takeover’ of city police. US capital city’s law enforcement will remain under control of its chief, Pamela Smith


DC gun permit wait slashed from months to days as Trump's crime crackdown continues. Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force works with local officials to eliminate permitting obstacles


David House

