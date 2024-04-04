VAX POISON INJECTIONS DESTROY LEGS OF JOURNALIST AND HER SON

bootcamp





Apr 3, 2024





"The health team tries to detect the ailment she is suffering from."





###





https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1774796960718840186

Helena Resano, Presenter of LaSexta, Paralyzed from the waist down. "More Vaccines & Faster" Journalist, hospitalized, waiting for medical diagnosis. "My mother called me to tell me that she already had the first dose we both screamed with happiness."





###





"More vaccines and faster"

https://www.infolibreDOTes/opinion/columnas/a-la-escucha/vacunas-rapido_1_1195834.html





###





Frank Sinatra - One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=hkwdkUXQ1yo





###





Download video best quality:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/1YMXQ3PNH0#2klAnLdaR9CU

Download video compressed:

https://seed125.bitchute.com/HcR3pLdZtqqE/yKQIEIafocKd.mp4





###





Thank you for watching and sharing my videos!





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/yKQIEIafocKd/