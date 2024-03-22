💔This is the story of a Four-year-old Little Girl named Saja Junaid, from #Gaza - due to internationally banned weapons

💔🇵🇸This is the story of a four-year-old little girl named Saja Junaid, from #Gaza

She didn’t have the chance to enjoy her childhood much.

She was a beautiful child when the murderous #Israeli occupation army bombed her home in Jabalia camp, turning her beautiful face into one that has physical burns and wounds as she has experienced and witnessed atrocities due to internationally banned weapons being used on her by the occupation.

Today, her father fled from the besieged Al-Shifa Hospital in #Gaza City to Deir al-Balah, searching for food that he and his daughter haven’t tasted for three days, and in search of treatment, which is not available in any of the hospitals in the sector that have been out of service for months.

This is a brief story of a girl from the northern #Gaza Strip who has had her childhood stolen.