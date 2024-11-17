BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Climate Truth: New US Sec of Energy - Human life on Earth is simply impossible without carbon dioxide
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
106 views • 6 months ago

❗️The pendulum has swung in the opposite direction. The head of the oil company Liberty Energy, the new US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, denies the climate crisis on the planet: 

"There is no climate crisis, and we are not in the process of energy transition to new energy sources. Human life on Earth is simply impossible without carbon dioxide." 

Trump has nominated oilman Chris Wright, who denies the existence of a climate crisis, as his energy secretary.

"There is no climate crisis, and we are not in the midst of an energy transition," he declared, saying the climate movement around the world would "collapse under its own weight."

The media reports that in 2019 he even drank hydraulic fracturing fluid, claiming that it was not hazardous to the environment.

Wright's company, Liberty Energy, provides oil and gas field development services.

