Back in the Saddle with Attorney Sean Louge

Sean Logue is an attorney who is an expert on the election fraud that happened in the state of Pennsylvania. He's involved in a whole number of different issues. And just exactly the kind of guests that I like to interview because he is very wise in all the issues that make up the new world order, the deep state, the whole collectivist nonsense that is trying to turn our world and our country upside down.