🔐 Unlocking The Secret Behind Fear: It’s Not All In Your Head! 🧠❌➡️🫀

🤔 Did you know fear doesn’t actually start in your mind? 🤯 It begins in your body and then spreads to your thoughts.

👨🤝Daniel Packard, a UC Berkeley Mechanical Engineer and CEO of Permanent Anxiety Solutions has the answer of What if calming your body could quiet your mind? 🧘♂️

🔍 👨 He explains we’re wired for survival in ways you might not expect. Your body feels first; your mind just follows along, like a little computer processing the body’s needs. 🛠️🖥️

🥡 Think about it: You don’t think about being hungry first—you feel it in your stomach. Then, your mind jumps in, figuring out what to eat and where. 🍕🤔

✨ Calm the body, and you calm the mind. Focus on your body's signals—it’s the key to mastering fear and stress. 💪🧠

