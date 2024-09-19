🔐 Unlocking The Secret Behind Fear: It’s Not All In Your Head! 🧠❌➡️🫀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know fear doesn’t actually start in your mind? 🤯 It begins in your body and then spreads to your thoughts.
👨🤝Daniel Packard, a UC Berkeley Mechanical Engineer and CEO of Permanent Anxiety Solutions has the answer of What if calming your body could quiet your mind? 🧘♂️
🔍 👨 He explains we’re wired for survival in ways you might not expect. Your body feels first; your mind just follows along, like a little computer processing the body’s needs. 🛠️🖥️
🥡 Think about it: You don’t think about being hungry first—you feel it in your stomach. Then, your mind jumps in, figuring out what to eat and where. 🍕🤔
😏 Ready to flip the script on fear?
✨ Calm the body, and you calm the mind. Focus on your body's signals—it’s the key to mastering fear and stress. 💪🧠
✨ Follow for more insights into mastering your body-mind connection by clicking the link in our bio or description above. 📎🔄