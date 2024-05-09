Counterfeit healing and miracles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #81; Most Christians do not understand the temporary gifts given at the pre-canon of the Chruch age. Healing and tongues are two that many still attempt to use and yet a study in the accuracy of scripture tells a different tale. Looking into Isaiah 28 will help clarify some of the misconceptions.