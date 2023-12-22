EARTHLINGS 2.0 - Die Drei Phasen der Wahrheit! (Deutsch)

EARTHLINGS 2.0 (Deutsche Übersetzung)
Helmut Kraus: Sprecher
Mauro Pittino: Recording & Mixing
Curtis Lugay: Recording & Mixing
Tobias Irl: Organisator
Rainer & Aleks: Promotion & Übersetzung
Check bei Gelegenheit auch: ▽
EARTHLINGS 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kPHZkBDX3aAR/
Kleiner Junge erklärt warum er keine Tiere essen will.[Español]+(Deutsche Untertitel)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4T6IWL84HsLv/
Gabel Statt Skalpell - Gesünder Leben Ohne Fleisch https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqG6E2JGpm23/
Der Fleisch Mythos https://www.bitchute.com/video/RknSUKJVpzcE/
Baustelle "REFLEKTION - Alles ein Spiegel?" Tiere reflektieren uns
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWuDxI1ttqQ/
Nie wieder Fleisch https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXHpYQWyDnL6/
Das System Milch - Die Wahrheit über die Milchindustrie https://www.bitchute.com/video/yqp5unkmLJKA/
Wege des Fleisches https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xaji6ebS977L/
Illegale Kuhvervielfältigung - Das Nachhaltigkeitsgeheimnis Teil1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2kCR9t3SKrGr/
Illegale Kuhvervielfältigung - Das Nachhaltigkeitsgeheimnis Teil2
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0rnWWawjkaG/
Die Tricks der Fleischpanscher - Wie aus Wasser und Abfall Wurst wird.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o2iCP1YFi849/
∞ BITCHUTE.com ist ein kleines Team, das sich gegen die Zensur des Internets einsetzt, weil es glaubt, dass das gerade heute richtig und wichtig ist.
Jede Spende zählt und wird sehr geschätzt. Sie können ihnen helfen die Finanzierungsziele zu erreichen, indem Sie sie mit folgenden Methoden unterstützen: https://bitchute.com/help-us-grow
Video Download: https://tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.