EARTHLINGS 2.0 - Die Drei Phasen der Wahrheit! (Deutsch)
DMT Doku Deutsch
Published 2 months ago

EARTHLINGS 2.0 (Deutsche Übersetzung)


Helmut Kraus: Sprecher

Mauro Pittino: Recording & Mixing

Curtis Lugay: Recording & Mixing

Tobias Irl: Organisator

Rainer & Aleks: Promotion & Übersetzung


http://www.earthlings.de

http://www.PETA.de


Check bei Gelegenheit auch: ▽

EARTHLINGS 2.0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kPHZkBDX3aAR/


Kleiner Junge erklärt warum er keine Tiere essen will.[Español]+(Deutsche Untertitel)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4T6IWL84HsLv/


Gabel Statt Skalpell - Gesünder Leben Ohne Fleisch https://www.bitchute.com/video/SqG6E2JGpm23/


Der Fleisch Mythos https://www.bitchute.com/video/RknSUKJVpzcE/


Baustelle "REFLEKTION - Alles ein Spiegel?" Tiere reflektieren uns

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWuDxI1ttqQ/


Nie wieder Fleisch https://www.bitchute.com/video/qXHpYQWyDnL6/


Das System Milch - Die Wahrheit über die Milchindustrie https://www.bitchute.com/video/yqp5unkmLJKA/


Wege des Fleisches https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xaji6ebS977L/


Illegale Kuhvervielfältigung - Das Nachhaltigkeitsgeheimnis Teil1

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2kCR9t3SKrGr/

Illegale Kuhvervielfältigung - Das Nachhaltigkeitsgeheimnis Teil2

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0rnWWawjkaG/


Die Tricks der Fleischpanscher - Wie aus Wasser und Abfall Wurst wird.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o2iCP1YFi849/


∞ BITCHUTE.com ist ein kleines Team, das sich gegen die Zensur des Internets einsetzt, weil es glaubt, dass das gerade heute richtig und wichtig ist.

Jede Spende zählt und wird sehr geschätzt. Sie können ihnen helfen die Finanzierungsziele zu erreichen, indem Sie sie mit folgenden Methoden unterstützen: https://bitchute.com/help-us-grow

Video Download: https://tubeoffline.com/download-BitChute-videos.php

