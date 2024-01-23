Dr Mark Lofts: Doctors, Pharma, Media, Govt LIED – GENOCIDE BY STEALTH: Perth Worldwide Rally for Freedom Jan 20, 2024 MVI_7695

Another super poor turnout today, this Saturday 20th January, 2024, maybe 30 people, give or take. However, those that made the effort are the salt of the earth members of the Western Australian community, who only want to help improve life here for all of us, especially children. We needed 100,000 people, given that it is one second to midnight as far as the stripping of human rights from the masses all over the world is concerned. There were some very good speeches. Wake up, my fellow Western Australians, sinister things are happening behind the scenes, as well as in front of our noses, to strip us of ever more of our human rights, by our governments, big businesses, big medicine, big food, big education, big agriculture, big climate, big almost everything.

Disclaimer: Any negative aspersions from me in this video towards any individual or organisation, including governments, are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.



