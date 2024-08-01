Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 31, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2346 - Why do we allow the media to blasphemy Christianity? -The French supermarkets bring out a vein reading payment system. -Digital Currency or biometrics gives control to who? -Why was a Hamas leader killed by drone strike? -County SWAT team snipers reported CIA agents 2 hours prior to the shots fired at Trump rally. -Can vitamin C help with blood sugar? -“Body positivity” really bad for true health? -Are food companies compromised?