HOW TWO BILLIONAIRES 💲 ERASED A RURAL OHIO TOWN
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
267 views • 4 months ago

Today we will be exploring the homes abandoned in New Albany, Ohio, and why they went abandoned...


Email: [email protected]


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT12ohM9nj8


Let's play connect the dots:


Top 12 Smart Cities in the U.S. - Smart Cities Examples

Smart Cities in the U.S. are deploying connected technologies and IoT solutions for everything from enhanced critical infrastructure and public safety to intelligent lighting, water treatment, energy usage…


https://www.digi.com/blog/post/smart-cities-in-the-us-examples


Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up

One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like.


https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/mayfield-rebuilds-gives-final-report-to-mayfield-city-council-as-rebuilding-gears-up/article_39aa90c0-7a9d-11ed-af8a-5fa48035fdcb.html


Water sector cybersecurity in 2024: high stakes and urgent responses

The water sector, a cornerstone of critical infrastructure, is increasingly under siege from cyber threats. In 2024, incidents and developments highligh...


https://smartwatermagazine.com/news/smart-water-magazine/water-sector-cybersecurity-2024-high-stakes-and-urgent-responses


Why Liquid Cooling Systems Threaten Data Center Security, Water Supply

We are potentially encroaching on a water supply crisis if data center operators, utilities, and the government don't implement preventative measures now.


https://www.darkreading.com/cybersecurity-operations/why-liquid-cooling-systems-threaten-data-center-security-water-supply


Son of Faith Life church leaders arrested, charged with two counts of rape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man who is the son of New Albany church leaders was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of rape. Gary Keesee Jr., the son of Faith Life Church’s senior pastors…


https://www.yahoo.com/news/son-faith-life-church-leaders-182006228.html


Priests linked to Door and Kewaunee Counties on abuse list

By Terry Kovarik -- The Diocese of Green Bay Thursday afternoon released the names of 47 priests with


https://doorcountydailynews.com/news/420125


Hundreds of Accused Clergy Left Off Church’s Sex-Abuse Lists

Richard J. Poster served time for possessing child pornography, violated his probation by having contact with children, admitted masturbating in the bushes near a church school and in 2005 was put on a…


https://www.courthousenews.com/hundreds-of-accused-clergy-left-off-churchs-lists/


Southern Baptist Convention Names 700 Pastors Accused Of Sexual Abuse

The Southern Baptist Convention decision follows a blistering report saying top leaders stonewalled, denigrated sex abuse victims for years.


https://patch.com/us/across-america/southern-baptists-name-pastors-credibly-accused-sex-abuse


Evangelicals need to focus on church's sexual abuse epidemic, not just Trump or drag queens

There is a clear pattern of abusive and at times criminal behavior among pastors and other leaders in a growing list of evangelical congregations.


https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2024/06/23/evangelical-leaders-sexual-abuse-gateway-church-sbc/74127494007/


Southern Baptist leaders release a previously secret list of accused sexual abusers

In response to an explosive investigation, a list has been released of hundreds of pastors and other church-affiliated personnel accused of abuse. The cases largely span from 2000-2019.


https://www.npr.org/2022/05/27/1101734793/southern-baptist-sexual-abuse-list-released


Here's What Happens When Big Data Takes Over a Small Town

In Virginia, the planet's largest proposed data center threatens local ecosystems


https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/2024-3-fall/feature/big-data-centers-heres-what-happens-when-takes-over-small-town


And last but hardly least:


C40 is a global network of mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis.


https://www.c40.org/

jeffrey epsteinmulti pronged attacklex wexnerhome buyoutsnew albany ohio
