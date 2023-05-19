X22 REPORT Ep. 3072a - Inflation Is Hiding The Recession, States Moving To Gold Standard

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3072a - May 18, 2023
Inflation Is Hiding The Recession, States Moving To Gold Standard
The people around the world are fighting back the Dutch farmers are protesting again and pushing back against the [WEF] taking their farms. Inflation has been hiding the recession, now everything is about to change. Texas is now moving towards a gold standard, will run parallel currency system.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
