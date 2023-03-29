WEF PREDICTED Cyber Attacks Come TRUE: Australian CYBER STORM At Latitude Financial, MILLIONS HACKED

Australia just suffered one of the worst cyber attacks in its history.

Maria Zeee is back to report that millions of Latitude Financial customers in Australia and New Zealand have had their records stolen.

The cyber attack breach includes 7.9 million drivers license numbers and 53K passport numbers.

An additional 6.1 million records dating back to 2005 were also stolen.

The World Economic Forum predicted this was coming because the globalists always confess their plans before they carry them out.

Bizarrely and ironically, the mainstream media is pushing digital IDs as the solution to cyber attacks.

Governments across the world are making plans to criminalize social media speech they disagree with.

Just like the fake pandemic, the incoming cyber attacks will be used to stoke fear and then the government will offer fake solutions for “protection” like a digital ID.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely,

GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

BURN FAT, Lose Weight FAST: http://www.vshred.com/stew

This Documentary EXPOSES The TRUTH about the New World Order!! WATCH: https://darkagedefense.com/stewpeters

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network