A house siege in Kafr Dan, west of Jenin

The occupation forces bombed a car in the town of Kafr Dan, surrounded a house, assassinated two young men, and detained the body of one of them. Clashes took place in the area with the resistance fighters, and the occupation forces combed the area in search of resistance fighters and then withdrew.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/11/2024
