CLIMATE SCAM | Greenpeace cofounder: "Carbon dioxide is the building block for all life on Earth"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: "There is no scientific proof that carbon dioxide is responsible for any of the slight warming of the global climate.
But there is certainty beyond doubt that it is the building block for all life on Earth."
There are no papers, only theories. There are algorithmic models with false data as has been shown by real scientists. This is a scam.... just follow the money.
https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1682148277683204096?s=20