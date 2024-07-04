IS TATERTOT 🥔☢🔥 OTAY❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are we about to see the Manhattan Transfer? 🤫
The character known as 'Joe Biden', whom VfB refers to as TATERTOT, isn't long for politics; what will replace it?
Big Mike? 🍆
Gruesome Newsome? 🧌
Witchy Whitmer? 🧙
Whatever you freaks got - we're gunna goof on 'em all! 🤣
Thumbnail: https://abc7chicago.com/biden-memes-obama-prank-uncle-joe/1606452/
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/gifs/news-democratic-debate-eighth-dem-cPCJGgOPzZzgcz3WFT