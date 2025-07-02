BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BISHOP MARIANN EDGAR BUDDE LAUNDERED 💲53 MILLION in 2023 TO ASSIST INVADERS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
45 views • 2 months ago

Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 - WHAT!


Source: https://x.com/KarluskaP/status/1940185688600977442


Thumbnail: https://edow.org/about/bishop-mariann/


Mariann Edgar Budde serves as spiritual leader for the congregations and Episcopal schools in the District of Columbia and four Maryland counties that comprise the Episcopal Diocese of Washington. The first woman elected to this position, she also serves as the chair of the Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation, which oversees the ministries of the Washington National Cathedral and Cathedral schools.


A passionate believer in the gospel of Jesus and the Episcopal Church’s particular witness, Bishop Budde is committed to the spiritual and numerical growth of congregations and developing new expressions of Christian community. She believes that Jesus calls all who follow him to strive for justice and peace, and to respect the dignity of every human being. To that end, Bishop Budde is an advocate and organizer in support of justice concerns, including racial equity, gun violence prevention, immigration reform, the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons, and the care of creation.


Bishop Budde was consecrated as the ninth bishop of Washington in November 2011. Prior to her election, she served for 18 years as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Minneapolis. She earned a B.A. in history at the University of Rochester, graduating magna cum laude. She earned both a Masters in Divinity (1989) and Doctor of Ministry (2008) from Virginia Theological Seminary.


Her sermons have been published in several books and journals and she is the author of three books, How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith (2023); Receiving Jesus: The Way of Love (2019) and Gathering Up the Fragments: Preaching as Spiritual Practice (2007).


When not working, Bishop Budde enjoys riding her bicycle, spending time with family, and cooking dinner for friends.

money laundering president donald john trump multi pronged attack mariann edgar budde episcopal diocese of washington dc
