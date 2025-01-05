The Infrastructure Crisis in Tulkarem Camp

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After repeated raids and ongoing damage to the infrastructure caused by Israeli occupation forces, children in Tulkarm Camp face significant challenges in accessing their schools. The situation becomes even more dire after rainfall, as muddy paths and waterlogged streets further hinder their education journey.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 31/12/2024
