2. Only Trained Cellular Innate Immunity Yields Durable Protection During An Immune Escape Pandemic

Geert vanden Bossche





June 12, 2023





🔷 During a pandemic of an acute self-limiting viral infection, the best way to protect ourselves is not through vaccination but through training of our innate immune system. Training our body's innate immunity is the best way to guard against potentially highly virulent SARS-CoV-2 variants. Although both cell-based innate immunity and virulence-inhibiting, non-neutralizing antibodies effectively protect against (severe) disease caused by any SARS-CoV-2 variant, only trained cell-based innate immunity has a durable sterilizing effect. This is why healthy unvaccinated individuals are now largely protected from symptomatic infection and critically contribute to herd immunity.





🔷 This is the second of a ten-part video series summarizing the key messages of vaccinologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche's new book, ' The Inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic -- Nobody Can Conceal The Science That Nature Is Now Desperate to Unveil -- Societies in Highly Vaccinated Countries Will Be Caught By Surprise.'





