FBI Section Chief Ted Gunderson from 1973-1979
34 views • 12 months ago

FBI Section Chief Ted Gunderson (retired;1951-1979) reveals the corruption in our government--the Satanic Deep State. Yes, he lays out a laundry list of Domestic Terror attacks perpetrated by different factions of the Deep State. What really happened in the Oklahoma City Bombing (April 19, 1995)?--Terry Nichols submitted an affidavit in Salt Lake City, UT that accused the number#2 man in the FBI of orchestrating the Oklahoma bombing? Note: Timothy McVeigh was in "Special Forces" and assigned to the "CIA Assassination Division." Who was behind with assassination of President John F. Kennedy (1963)? And many other topics covered, which FBI Ted Gunderson investigated himself.  And there were three contracts taken out by the government on retired FBI Agent Ted Gunderson and so on--he went underground for 18 months..  


fbideep stateciagovernmentoklahoma bombing
