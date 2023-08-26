THE "GLITCH IN THE MATRIX" ✴ ENIGMA THAT IS FREAKING THE INTERNET OUT

⁣Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/halfdollar48/AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: ⁣https://gifer.com/en/De4OTHAT IS IMPOSSIBLEhttps://www.youtube.com/@thatisimpossibleHave you ever heard about the Mandela Effect? What about the Simulation theory and the possibility that reality has been glitching all over? Recently there's this huge hype going on around the possibility that we may be living in a simulation and that maybe somewhere in time, we've shifted to an alternate universe. But is there any sense to this mysterious and unexplained phenomenon, or is it just a bedtime story? Today we will be analyzing a creepy and mysterious connection between a small town, the Mandela effect, and the simulation theory that is leaving absolutely everyone baffled. Also, we will be analyzing several glitch videos that may actually prove that the Mandela Effect isn't just some strange and creepy phenomenon. Welcome to the Impossible channel, where James LaFleur analyses the creepiest and the most mind-blowing videos for your entertainment.Glitch In The Matrix: The “Unhappened” Car AccidentA fascinating account by a woman who vividly recalls an accident that never truly transpired. As she was driving along, she experienced a sudden, sharp surge of adrenaline. In the blink of an eye, she found herself several miles further down the road from her last remembered location. Most intriguing is her daughter's reaction; the child curiously exclaimed, "Mommy Crash."This account echoes the intriguing theories held by many in the paranormal community: the existence of cross-sections or nodes between multiple realities. Some propose that we occasionally intercept these nodes, which can result in experiences that defy explanation.Similar accounts, where someone is seemingly about to witness a car accident involving their own vehicle, only to find themselves safe and continuing down the road as if nothing happened, have been shared before. These experiences often leave the individuals feeling bewildered and questioning the nature of reality.So, could these instances be evidence of a paranormal phenomenon? A temporary intersection with an alternate reality? It's these exact questions, the lure of the unknown and the unexplained, that drive our fascination with the paranormal. We would love to hear your thoughts on this.Please share your ideas and any similar experiences you may have encountered. Our collective curiosity fuels the exploration into these captivating anomalies of reality.#ParanormalActivity #MultiverseTheory #Paranormal #Multiverse #UnexplainedPhenomena #CarAccidentPremonitions #Supernatural #GhostToastToons #GhostToast #Glitch #GlitchInTheMatrix #Matrix #MatrixGlitch #Paranormalhttps://www.tiktok.com/@ghosttoast_toons/video/7250664454680153390https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-ai-program-finds-voter-registration-errors-can-be-used-voter-rollhttps://americanwirenews.com/cia-busted-dozens-of-women-identified-so-far

