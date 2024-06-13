NWO: World Economic Forum wants to replace money with digital currency

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





This is all part of the Vatican’s call for a new financial world order asked by the then pope, pope Benedict XVI, in 2009: https://www.nytimes.com/2009/07/08/world/europe/08pope.html





The Vatican’s puppet organization, the World Economic Forum, is the Vatican’s mouthpiece for pushing for the replacement of money with digital currency and eventually, leading to the enforcement of the Vatican’s mark, hence, the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington