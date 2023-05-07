Murdered for her bed!

Dr. Vernon Coleman, self-described as “an old man in a chair”, is a retired medical doctor in the UK with a large international following for his deep-perspective commentaries about the decline and fall of modern medicine. In this commentary, he confronts the horrific reality that the medical profession has been captured by the pharmaceutical cartel and has morphed into what is the greatest money-making machine in all history. The goal of healing has been replaced by the goal of perpetual treating. The ugliest part of this new business model is that, to keep overhead cost as low as possible, when severely handicapped and older people become ill, hospital staffs increasingly are discreetly prescribing kill shots for them, much like what might be given to an old dog or cat to end their misery. This is not a conspiracy theory, not hyperbole, and not even unusual. It is now a recognized policy in every country where the medical system has been captured by the pharmaceutical cartel – which is most of them. In this commentary Dr. Coleman speaks the unspeakable truth. 2023 Jan 19 – Source: www.vernoncoleman.org





