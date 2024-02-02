Max Igan on Jerm Warfare with Jeremy Nell - 02 February 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today's show, Max Igan discusses propaganda, censorship, and the implosion of the West.
GUEST OVERVIEW: Max Igan is an Australian motivational speaker, researcher, filmmaker, political activist, artist, and host of the Crowhouse podcast. He covers a vast array of different topics, including government corruption, 9/11 truth, and the mysteries of our ancient past. Max has spent most of his life as a traveling musician and now lives in Mexico. For more information, visit https://thecrowhouse.com/ and follow him on Twitter/X: @maxigan.