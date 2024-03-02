WORLD LEADER FORCED TO FACE FAILURE TO VACCINE INJURED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree at the HighWire
Mar 1, 2024
No country is adequately caring for their COVID vaccine-injured. Yet, the US public has been shocked to know only 11 people have been helped with a total of $41,175 according to government figures.
