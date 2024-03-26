Suspicious - Sped Up, Close Up of Ship Hitting the Baltimore Bridge - Loss of Power, Twice Before Bridge Collapse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video footage shows the vessels light’s temporarily go out suggesting the possibility of power control issues.
Sped up video of the ship hitting the bridge.
It appears to lose power twice before hitting the column.
It started turning as soon as the power came back on after the first power loss.
Logs show the Singapore container ship Dali, which crashed into the Francis Scott Bridge in Baltimore, changed course two minutes before hitting the bridge.