How the U.S. Propagandized the World - RT, January 29, 2024
As the birthplace of modern propaganda, the United States has had a long history of running successful deception campaigns, shaping the minds and perceptions of billions of people around the world.
However, it’s all beginning to crack. RT’s Sofya Nunes unravels the twisted details.
