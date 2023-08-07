© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
BGI has established many so-called the Covid labs. So American's gene data has already been in the hands of the CCP.
BGI在美国建立了很多所谓COVID—19测试实验室。美国人的基因数据已经落入了中共的手中。
#NFSC @stinchfield1776