Aaron Day: Fighting the Coming World Government Technocracy
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
409 followers
1
54 views • 7 months ago

*This was a special edition of Geopolitics & Empire made possible by The People’s Reset, consider donating to The People’s Reset as a thank you: https://thegreaterreset.org/donate


Aaron Day discusses in-depth the technocratic global government planned for 2030, the different parts of its underbelly (e.g. energy certificates or carbon credits, CBDCs, digital passports, AI), how BRICS is part of the world government project, MAGA's embrace of technocracy, what's cooking in the bitcoin-Tether-stablecoin pot, why he's not cyanidepilled, how using cash is not the answer, what solutions he's working on, and more!


Daylight Freedom Foundation https://daylightfreedom.org

X https://x.com/AaronRDay

Aaron Day @ People's Reset 2025 https://odysee.com/@TheGreaterReset:4/tprmx-day4-part2:1


About Aaron Day

Aaron R. Day is a multifaceted entrepreneur, investor, advisor, author, and political activist with a rich background spanning nearly three decades across various sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, blockchain/cryptocurrency, AI, and clean technology. As a current fellow at the Brownstone Institute and the Chairman/CEO of the Daylight Freedom Foundation, Day combines his industry expertise with a deep commitment to advancing freedom and individual liberty.


Keywords
trumpbitcoinaicryptomagatechnocracynorth american unionworld governmentbricscarbon creditstetherdigital passportscbdcsstablecoins
