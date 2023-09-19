Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 18





▪️Russian forces continue to launch regular strikes on rear military targets in Ukraine.





In the Khmelnytskyi region, targets in the vicinity of Starokostyantyniv, where a major Ukrainian military airfield is located, were hit.





▪️Strikes on port infrastructure along the Danube River in the Odesa region continue.





Several kamikaze drones of the Geryan type targeted multiple dual-purpose objects in the city of Kiliya.





▪️Units of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) attempted another landing operation at Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea.





An airstrike was carried out against a group of boats, resulting in the destruction of two watercraft, while the remaining units chose to retreat.





▪️Simultaneously, the adversary attempted to divert attention from the landing operation with another drone attack on the peninsula.





In total, five AFU UAVs were neutralized by air defense and electronic warfare means in the airspace over Crimea.





▪️Intense fighting continues to the south of Bakhmut on the Klishchiivka-Andriivka line.





Russian artillery consistently fires on Ukrainian units attempting to establish positions in the destroyed settlements.





▪️The AFU launched another attack on Russian positions in the southern outskirts of Staromaiorske on the Vremivka Salient.





As before, frontline fighters repelled this attempt, forcing Ukrainian units to retreat to their original positions.





▪️Fierce fighting on the front line continues in the area between Verbiv and Rabotyno on the Orikhiv sector.





The AFU persist in their unsuccessful attempts to break through Russian defenses and advance towards the key heights near Kryva Balka.