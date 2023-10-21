Curtis Sliwa: We the people will stop this invasion.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Curtis Sliwa
I am standing outside of the TENT that Eric Adam's is putting up at our tax payers expense on Runway 19 on Floyd Bennett Field. (A flood zone). It is one of many that will be put up. They say it is for women and children. Its not. Follow the money. We the people will stop this..
@CurtisSliwa