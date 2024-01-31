Israeli Soldiers about to Steal a Tractor from a Palestinian in a village in Ramallah, the 'Occupied West Bank' - IDF Soldier said, "THE LAND IS OURS" and Palestinians should be Removed from it.

A Jewish activist intervened when Israeli soldiers attempted to steal a tractor from a Palestinian in Al-Mughayyir village in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, but was told by the soldier that 'the land is ours' and Palestinians should be removed from it.
